Motion Industries Acquires Sunset Industrial Operational Assets

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, operation and repair replacement parts, acquired the net operating assets of Sunset Industrial, a Cerritos, Calif.-based industrial distributor of power transmission parts and industrial lubrication solutions, as well as services including made-to-order parts, repairs, inventory management and safety training.
Sunset Industrial has warehouses in Cerritos, Calif. and Reno, Nev. Some of its key offerings include:
- Gearboxes and gears such as inline, right angle, parallel shaft and gearmotors.
- AC and DC electric motors, motor controls and speed reducers.
- Industrial conveyor components such as food and beverage belts and made-to-order belts.
- Pneumatic and hydraulic valves.
