Motion Industries Acquires Sunset Industrial Operational Assets

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, operation and repair replacement parts, acquired the net operating assets of Sunset Industrial, a Cerritos, Calif.-based industrial distributor of power transmission parts and industrial lubrication solutions, as well as services including made-to-order parts, repairs, inventory management and safety training.

Sunset Industrial has warehouses in Cerritos, Calif. and Reno, Nev. Some of its key offerings include:

Gearboxes and gears such as inline, right angle, parallel shaft and gearmotors.

AC and DC electric motors, motor controls and speed reducers.

Industrial conveyor components such as food and beverage belts and made-to-order belts.

Pneumatic and hydraulic valves.

More motion control insights from Automation World:

Dual Collision Detection Technology Extends Cobot Reach and Safety

Festo AX Motion Insights: Preventing Downtime Through AI-Powered Monitoring

Your VFD Cable Could Be Costing You Thousands in Equipment Failures