Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce Launch Compact Hydraulics Configuration Tool

Free software combines Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce portfolios with drag-and-drop design, 3D visualization and error checking for faster hydraulic system configuration.
Jan. 2, 2026
iCHoose tool

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce have launched i-CHoose, a compact hydraulics configuration tool designed to streamline the design of compact hydraulic systems. The two companies say this design software is “the industry’s first unified workflow for configuring hydraulic integrated circuits (HICs), compact directional valves (CDVs) and compact power modules (CPMs).” i-Choose was built by integrating the full Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce compact hydraulics portfolios. 

The configuration tool features built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools that confirm layouts at every stage. Engineers can design custom HICs using drag-and-drop functionality to place, size and validate every component within a complete hydraulic circuit. i-CHoose also supports a range of export formats, including 3D STEP files, DXFs, PDFs and detailed technical drawings for easier integration among engineering, purchasing and production teams. 

The new platform also incorporates Bosch Rexroth’s EDH and EDG valve families, allowing for standalone and hybrid directional valve configurations. Bosch Rexroth noted that, with this new tool, engineers can select, arrange and validate CDVs with detailed component data and built-in error checking.

While i-CHoose does not open legacy i-Design and CHoose files, Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce said they will continue to support i-Design 5.7 and CHoose for existing projects and designs.

Get the free i-CHoose tool. Users can request a software key to unlock full access to the combined Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce Compact Hydraulics libraries, along with all configurations, validation and export features. 

