Teradyne Robotics to Open New US Operations Hub in Michigan

Teradyne Robotics, a supplier of industrial collaborative and autonomous mobile robotics, will open a new U.S. operations hub near Detroit in Wixom, Mich., in 2026. According to the company, this “strategic expansion reflects Teradyne Robotics’ commitment to operating close to its customers and meeting the growing manufacturing demand in the U.S. and the Americas.”

The new facility will begin operations by manufacturing Universal Robots industrial collaborative robots (cobots), with future potential to include MiR autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). It will also serve as a regional customer training center, service hub and visitor experience center.

This new facility is expected to create more than 200 jobs. “With this facility, we’re investing in both automation and education — scaling up deployment, service and training capabilities to meet the evolving needs of U.S. manufacturing, logistics and warehousing,” said Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of the Teradyne Robotics Group.

Teradyne already has a regional robotics office in Novi, Mich., and says the location of the new operations hub was a strategic choice based on the area’s strong manufacturing heritage and industrial future.