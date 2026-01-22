Hyundai Plans to Deploy AI Humanoid Robots at Georgia Factory

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hyundai plans to deploy AI-powered humanoid robots at its Georgia auto factory.

Korean automaker Hyundai and its subsidiary robotics company Boston Dynamics have developed an AI robotics strategy around Boston Dynamics’ new Atlas robot, an AI-powered humanoid designed to help with repetitive tasks in Hyundai’s factories and warehouses.

The company plans to deploy 30,000 Atlas robots a year starting in 2028, including at its EV Metaplant near Savannah.

Hyundai said it plans to integrate the humanoids within manufacturing operations across Hyundai’s global footprint.



