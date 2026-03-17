Schaeffler Partners with Leju Robotics to Advance Humanoid Robots for Industry

Germany-based motion technology company Schaeffler and Leju Robotics Technology Co., a Chinese technology company in the field of humanoid robotics, have developed a partnership around industrial-scale manufacturing of humanoid robots. The companies say this partnership is the first of its kind between a Chinese company and existing partnerships with well-known manufacturers in Europe and the U.S.

Schaeffler supplies key components for humanoid robots, including rolling bearings, screw drives, precision gears, motors and sensors, as well as thermal and battery management technologies. The company also has expertise in 12 core manufacturing technologies, from metalworking to additive manufacturing. According to Schaeffler, this combination of experience positions the company to merge industrial processes with state-of-the-art robotics to develop systems ready for series production.

The aim of the partnership is to advance the use of humanoid robots in industrial applications such as intelligent factory inspection, equipment operation support, logistics and human-robot collaboration. By 2035, Schaeffler plans to integrate a mid-four-digit number of humanoids into its own production operations.

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