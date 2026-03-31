Universal Robots and Scale AI Launch Robot AI Trainer

Universal Robots (UR), in collaboration with Scale AI, has launched the UR AI Trainer to help developers as robots shift from pre-programmed applications to fully AI-driven tasks.

According to UR, this is the industry’s first direct lab-to-factory system for collecting high-fidelity, synchronized robot and vision data on the same hardware used in manufacturing. UR noted that much of today’s robot training data for AI modeling is collected on research robots not suited for production environments, and many systems rely only on visual feedback, making delicate or contact-rich tasks difficult.

“Our customers, ranging from large enterprises to AI research labs, are no longer just asking for AI features,” said Anders Beck, vice president of AI Robotics Products at Universal Robots. “They need a way to collect high-fidelity, synchronized robot and vision data to train AI models on the same robots they intend to deploy.”

The AI Trainer allows human operators to guide UR robots through tasks while automatically capturing multimodal data for robotics AI development.

The system records synchronized motion, force and visual data, producing the structured datasets required to train Vision-Language-Action.

Deploying on UR’s AI Accelerator platform, the UR AI Trainer combines UR robots with Scale AI software to capture data on UR robots in production and at scale creating continuous feedback that drives ongoing optimization of physical AI systems.

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