Major technology companies are pushing AI beyond data centers and into the real world. For industrial operators, the real bottleneck is not model performance — it’s whether AI can integrate safely with control and motion on the plant floor.

In March, Amazon acquired Fauna, a humanoid robotics startup creating a developer-ready platform. Less than two months later, Meta acquired Assured Robot Intelligence, which focuses on developing the intelligence layer for robots.

Big Tech’s recent investments suggest that AI-enabled robotics is moving closer to industrial deployment. For automation professionals, the real value of that shift will depend on the open ecosystems built around it, which has made building that infrastructure a major priority of mine as the industry moves towards this shift.

Over time, those ecosystems will need to connect AI, robot hardware, real-time control, motion control and functional safety across vendors and technologies — which makes interoperability a core requirement for robotics planning.

The case for open platform ecosystems

AI-driven robots can make industrial automation more adaptable by taking on physical tasks that have been too variable, complex or costly for traditional robots to handle. Realizing that value at scale will require an ecosystem built to support those robots.

When I say open platform ecosystem, I mean a framework that lets hardware and software from multiple vendors connect through defined interfaces, clear validation boundaries and shared expectations for safety integration. Rather than locking organizations into a closed proprietary system, an open ecosystem connects the layers required for consistent, reliable automation in production.

Industrial automation has historically depended on tightly coupled vendor stacks and multi-vendor systems stitched together through custom integration. It’s a setup that can slow commissioning, complicate safety signoff and make it harder to assign blame when something fails.

Open ecosystems, however, give leaders an alternative. Shared interfaces and modular architectures can reduce integration effort, speed commissioning and make it easier to swap in new technologies later.

This flexibility becomes more important as AI-driven robotics moves from isolated pilots into production. No single company can provide the best solution for every layer of the robotics stack, so automation leaders will need the flexibility to combine the technologies each application requires.

Tech companies are focused on building the intelligence and platform layers behind robots. Industrial settings, however, require those platforms to connect with the control, motion and safety technologies used in production.

That is where open ecosystems become essential.

Building the foundation for safe AI-driven robotics

As you begin thinking about open platform ecosystems, start with the environment where the robot will operate. Each facility, process or application places different demands on commissioning, validation and deterministic control.

To prepare for that shift, focus on three areas — and pressure-test vendors on each one.

1. Map the layers involved

Every AI robotics deployment depends on several layers working together. In a typical handoff, the AI layer interprets the task, the controller manages motion, and the safety system governs when and how the robot can move. Mapping those layers early can show what each deployment will need from the broader ecosystem.

A warehouse, assembly line, inspection process or material handling application may each require a different mix of AI perception, control, motion, safety and software capabilities. Understanding those needs upfront can help you identify which layers you already have in place and where ecosystem partners are needed.

2. Identify where control and safety fit

PLCs will continue to play an important role in automation, but they were not designed to handle every layer of AI-driven robot control and safety. As robots become more adaptive, you will need to assess advanced control platforms that can process data, coordinate motion, support functional safety and deliver the predictable performance production environments require.

From my perspective, this is one of the biggest gaps in bringing AI-driven robots into automation environments. I often hear startups argue that AI can replace motion controllers on factory floors. That may work in a demo, but in production the AI layer alone is not enough for precise movement and real-time response.

For these use cases, automation leaders will need to work with specialized control and safety providers that can help integrate AI with motion control and functional safety.

3. Look for interoperability

You should also assess how easily new systems connect with existing automation technologies. The strongest open platform ecosystems will make it easier to connect control, motion, safety and data systems without adding unnecessary integration complexity.

In practice, that means looking beyond whether a robot can perform a task on its own. It’s worth asking whether it can exchange data, connect with existing control and safety systems, support future applications and fit into a broader multi-vendor environment.

Preparing for the next robotics ecosystem

Automation leaders must start thinking about open platform ecosystems now because the next generation of robotics will depend on specialized technologies working together safely across vendors and applications.

This is a mindset shift that changes how organizations evaluate future investments. A robot may be impressive on its own, but its long-term value will depend on whether it can participate in an open ecosystem built for safe industrial deployment.

Industrial organizations that prepare now will be better positioned to adopt AI-driven robotics without treating control and safety as afterthoughts. The next question to ask is simple: Does your current stack let AI, motion and safety work together without custom integration?