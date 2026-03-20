Digi Releases Model Context Protocol Server to Integrate LLMs

The new server is designed to help users integrate LLM products directly with Digi’s DRM and Genesis monitoring and operations software.
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March 20, 2026
Digi MCP server for LLM integration

Digi International has released its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for its Digi Remote Manager (DRM) and Genesis monitoring and operations platform. This MCP enables customers to integrate LLM products directly with DRM and Genesis to improve how organizations monitor and manage their connected infrastructure and wireless WAN (wide area network) deployments at scale. 

More specifically, the MCP server allows DRM and Genesis users to leverage natural language interfaces to query device fleets, automate workflows, generate configuration insights and troubleshoot systems. 

Digi noted that this MCP server is designed with enterprise grade security and governance controls to ensure data protection and responsible AI integration.  

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