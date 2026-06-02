binder Launches New Hybrid Connector for Industrial Automation Applications

The circular connector manufacturer binder has launched its new B23 hybrid connector series for industrial-automation applications as part of its series that aims to combine power supply and shielded data transmission in one compact connector and enables Ethernet transmission rates of up to 100 Mbit/s.

The connector is designed to support One Cable Automation architectures in decentralized industrial systems, enabling simultaneous power and data transmission through one cable connection.

The B23 series addresses increasing demand for simplified cabling, reduced installation complexity, and higher communication performance in industrial automation environments such as robotics, modular manufacturing systems and servo drive applications, according to binder.

The connector integrates connector systems capable of supporting both high-power transmission and reliable industrial communication into a single interface, reducing cabling requirements and minimizing potential installation errors, the company claims.

According to binder, the connector is intended to support modular machine concepts and decentralized automation platforms commonly used in robotics and flexible manufacturing environments.

Key features of the B23 connector include, according to binder:

Combining high power density with reliable data communication.

One Cable Automation: power and data in one connector.

Power transmission: up to 28 A at up to 630 V.

Data transmission: shielded Ethernet / EtherCAT according to Cat5, up to 100 Mbit/s.

Fast installation: bayonet quick-locking system.

Easy assembly: screw clamp termination technology for field use.

Standardization: IEC 61076-2-118 for manufacturer-independent compatibility.

According to binder, the B23 was developed to combine high current transmission, compact dimensions, and field-attachable assembly within a single connector platform. The system uses screw clamp termination technology designed for field installation without requiring specialized crimping tools.

binder offers the connector both as a field-attachable solution and as a panel-mount version for device integration. Additional variants include single-wire termination and through-hole technology contact configurations for different installation requirements.

The connector family is intended for applications including drive systems, servo motors, decentralized machine control platforms, robotics, and modular production equipment, according to binder.

The B23 connector is specifically designed for applications in automation technology. Typical areas of use, according to binder, include: