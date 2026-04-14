FANUC America Announces Plan for $90 Million Facility

FANUC America announced plans for a $90 million investment to construct an 840,000 sq. ft. facility in Michigan providing production-ready space for the potential expansion of the company's existing U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities for robots.

Targeted for completion in late 2027, the project is expected to add 225 jobs and expand FANUC’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities to support growing demand for automation solutions across North America, including physical AI, virtual commissioning and digital twin technologies.

With this investment, FANUC America will have invested nearly $300 million in multiple new facilities, increased the company's footprint to 3 million sq. ft. and created more than 700 jobs in the United States since 2019, according to the company.

The investment is part of a growing trend where robot manufacturers are bringing production closer to key markets, and the U.S. is becoming a critical destination, according to Samantha Mou, senior analyst at market intelligence firm Interact Analysis.

Interact Analysis expects the industrial robot market here to see steady growth over the next five years, driven by reshoring initiatives and policies like tariffs, which are forcing robot makers to rethink their manufacturing strategies.

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