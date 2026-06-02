OMRON Introduces New Mast Configuration Options for OL-450S AMR

OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies announced expanded configuration options for the OL-450S Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), adding new mast accessories for cart and load-carrier transport across production and intralogistics operations.

The OL-450S is available in a standard no-mast configuration with optional accessories. These option aim to give manufacturers and system integrators greater flexibility in how the robot navigates and localizes in facilities with varying ceiling heights, traffic patterns, layout constraints and workflow requirements, according to OMRON.

The standard no-mast configuration keeps the OL-450S at its lowest profile while supporting safe, reliable cart transport in compact, height-constrained production spaces. It maintains route flexibility through narrow aisles, low-door sections, overhead structures and areas around fixed production equipment where added height could limit access.

The mid-mast configuration, which measures 1.2m, adds elevated scanning for high-traffic environments. By raising the scanner above floor-level activity, it improves environmental visibility in shared spaces with moving carts, operators, and equipment while preserving access through elevators, doorways, and low overhead structures, OMRON claimed.

For larger, busier or more visually complex operations, the full-mast configuration, measuring 1.6m, provides the highest scanning position to maximize environmental v6isibility and navigation robustness where height constraints are not a limiting factor. According to the company, it can strengthen navigation performance across dynamic production and intralogistics spaces.

Together, these configurations help manufacturers match the OL-450S to specific clearance, traffic, and workflow requirements, according to the company.

The OL-450S is OMRON’s turnkey AMR solution for cart-transport automation, combining a compact footprint, integrated lifting plate, and payload capacity up to 450 kg. With a 108 mm to 308 mm lift range, the robot can move under carts, lift them securely, and support existing material handling workflows with minimal infrastructure changes.

Across all configurations, omni-directional mobility helps the OL-450S move laterally, rotate in place, and maneuver efficiently through changing facility layouts.

For system integrators, the OL-450S has a lifting plate that can be adjusted to support different payload dimensions.

“With the expanded OL 450S configurations, we’re giving customers the flexibility to match the robot to their environment instead of forcing the environment to adapt to the robot,” said Mona Fahimi, global product manager for OL 450S at OMRON.

The OL-450S is managed through FLOW Core, OMRON’s fleet-management platform.

“Manufacturers need automation that works within the realities of their production environment,” said Justin King, vice president of product management, marketing, and business development. “With the expanded OL-450S lineup, they can apply the same cart transport platform across a wider range of facility conditions and workflow demands.”