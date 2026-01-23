Balluff Unveils New 5GigE Vision Cameras

Balluff now offers 5GigE Vision Cameras for industrial applications such as conveyor belt inspection and distance measurement.

A key feature of these cameras is their low-level heat dissipation option, which Balluff said maintains reliability without additional heat sinks in a small footprint (40 x 40 mm) and with minimal noise.

The cameras are equipped with the latest global shutter sensors, generating high image quality at small pixel sizes and the highest transfer rates. The cameras use the most recent Sony image sensor implementation — IMX901 and IMX902 — with wide aspect ratios of 4:1 and 3:1, respectively. High-resolution IMX992 and IMX993 SWIR and UV sensors with resolution up to 24.6 megapixels are also available.

These processing capabilities enable high-speed image data transfers, making the 5GigE cameras fit for machine vision applications requiring rapid data processing.

According to Balluff, the 5GigE cameras are designed for industrial applications such as wide conveyor belt inspection, continuous product throughput, large-distance measurement using laser light sectioning and other applications where several cameras must be arranged in parallel or there is a significant restriction in distance measurement.

