Siemens is aiming to bring industrial AI into the different phases of automation, from AI agents in planning and engineering to physical AI on the shop floor.

At SPS 2026, the company showcased how this enables goal-based automation: manufacturers define what they want to achieve, and industrial AI can determine how to get there or carries out the task through AI agents.

For example, Siemens' Electronics Factory Erlangen, where an AI-based robot application for autonomously unpacking incoming goods is under development. Standardized device data and cybersecurity underpin all of it.



"The next productivity leap will come from automating tasks that were impossible to automate before," said Rainer Brehm, president of Automation at Siemens. “That’s why we’re taking decisive steps toward AI-powered, autonomous production, with agentic and Physical AI enhancing our leading automation portfolio. With more Industrial AI in production, also cybersecurity becomes even more important. Our customers can rely on our continued commitment to cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, backed by almost 40 years of experience in industrial cybersecurity.”



Siemens is also developing an AI-based solution in which cameras capture the environment in real time, allowing AI-based robot foundation models to interpret the situation and autonomously determine the required steps. The robot opens cartons and removes component reels for further processing. Siemens provides automation, control systems, industrial PCs, software orchestration and the domain expertise gained from its own manufacturing facilities, according to the company.



For automation engineering, Siemens expanded its existing automation software: With the new TIA Portal V21.1, customers can buy features instead of versions, which means project updates are no longer necessary with the V21 version line. Functional enhancements include multicore support in the PLC program for SIMATIC S7-1500 and extended SIMATIC Source Documents that now also cover hardware configuration and can be processed by AI systems, according to the company.

During production, Siemens' Industrial AI Suite brings AI directly into automation. AI models running on Industrial Edge can be connected to SIMATIC S7 controllers via PROFINET, enabling real-time AI inference as part of machine automation. This opens up use cases such as AI-based motion control. Production data can also be used to retrain, validate, and redeploy AI models on-premises, creating a closed AI loop from deployment and operation to continuous improvement, Siemens said.



The company also said that cybersecurity is embedded into these tools, using AI to enhance cybersecurity. Siemens is preparing relevant products in its industrial portfolio for the applicable requirements of the EU Cyber Resilience Act and supporting machine builders in preparing their machines for the CRA requirements applicable from December 11, 2027, according to the company.